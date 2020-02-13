Protect kids’ privacy, media told

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said that children’s right to dignity and privacy should be protected in media reports.

The commission was disposing of a complaint related to reporting of a case in which a 17-year-old girl was doused with petrol and killed.

A bench of commission chairperson P. Suresh and member M.P. Antony said there was need to ensure implementation of media self-regulation that the News Broadcasters’ Association tries to uphold.

The commission directed the Information and Public Relations Director to conduct workshops and trainings for mediapersons on guidelines while reporting on children.