Prohibitory orders in two more panchayats

The district administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC in two more grama panchayats – Poovachal and Balaramapuram – in view of the alarming spread of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Aruvikkara, Amboori, Karode, Perunkadavila, Kattakada, Andoorkkonam, Kollayil, Uzhamalakkal, Kunnathukal and Aryancode grama panchayats had come under tight restrictions a day ago. These local bodies have been recording COVID-19 test positivity rates above 25%, prompting the authorities to introduce curbs on public movement.

No more than five people can gather in these local bodies including at places of worship. A cap of 25 will also remain in force for marriages and other programmes. All such events must be registered in the e-Jagratha portal.

Every commercial establishments except shops selling fruits and vegetables, medical stores and petrol pumps can function only until 7.30 a.m. in these areas. While dine-in facilities will be permitted in restaurants until 7.30 p.m., only take-away and parcel services will be allowed later until 9 p.m.