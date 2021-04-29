Prohibitory orders in four more panchayats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 April 2021 00:50 IST

In Kalliyoor, Athiyannoor, Parassala and Madavoor panchayats

The district administration on Wednesday invoked Section 144 of the Cr.PC for tightening restrictions in four more grama panchayats in the district for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Prohibitory orders have been issued in Kalliyoor, Athiyannoor, Parassala and Madavoor panchayats as the test positivity rate has crossed 25%, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

In these panchayats, not more than five people may assemble for functions in places of worship and public places.

The number should not exceed 25 for marriages and other public functions. Moreover, such events should be registered in advance on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. Commercial establishments other than those selling provisions, fruits and vegetables and medical stores and petrol pumps should down shutters by 7.30 p.m.

Dining will be allowed in restaurants till 7.30 p.m. Take-away and parcel services are allowed till 9 p.m. The COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly followed in workplaces, the Collector said. Inspections will be carried out in commercial establishments, and if violations are detected, they can be ordered to down shutters for two days or more, Ms. Khosa said.

The district administration has already imposed restrictions by invoking Section 144 in the Neyyatinkara and Nedumangad municipalities, and the following 29 grama panchayats; Vembayam, Anadu, Pallikkal, Pullampara, Pothencode, Kanjiramkulam, Kulathur, Kottukal, Tholikode, Mangalapuram, Vellarada, Maranalloor, Chenkal, Pallichal, Malayinkeezhu, Vilavoorkal, Vellanad, Vakkom, Poovachal, Balaramapuram, Aruvikkara, Amboori, Karode, Perumkadavila, Kattakada, Andoorkonam, Kollayil, Uzhamalckal and Aryancode.

The restrictions in these regions will continue until the TPR falls below 20%, the District Collector said.