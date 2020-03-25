Prohibitory orders in district from today

Prohibitory orders will be clamped in the district, banning gatherings and unnecessary travel, from 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The district administration decided to enforce strict measures in view of the lack of self-restraint and utter disregard shown by the public towards the need for social distancing in view of the COVID-19 outbreak on the first day of the lockdown in the State capital on Monday. The numerous instances of violations prompted the police to resort to aggressive tactics that brought visible changes later in the day.

Contrary to the government guidelines, the public came out in large numbers to the streets and thronged groceries and supermarkets. The shutters of juice shops and tea stalls that attracted gatherings also went up in various parts of the district, despite not being essential service providers.

Stringent steps

Taking a serious view of the situation, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the government would not hesitate to adopt stringent steps against those violating the lockdown. Soon, police personnel led by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay took to the streets and ordered the closure of commercial establishments that were not part of those exempted from the purview of lockdown. Mr. Upadhyay also exhorted the public to avoid unnecessary travel and crowding in provision stores.

Calling for greater self-restraint, Mr. Upadhyay flagged the instances of people coming out for their morning walks, compelling domestic helps to work despite the restrictions, and motorists travelling in large numbers, mostly for avoidable purposes.

As many as 160 cases were registered by the City police for various violations on the day. Two cases were reported in the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limits.

The first day of lockdown also witnessed confusion during the early hours with the police disallowing commercial establishments to commence business at 7 a.m., despite being announced so by the Chief Minister.

Confusion

The government order issued later had stipulated the working hours as from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., causing confusion among the law enforcers. It was later clarified that the latter timing was only for Kasaragod. The Chala bazaar and other markets witnessed delay in receiving goods, owing to the stringent checks at the district borders. The travel restrictions further delayed business with many unloading workers struggling to reach their destinations on time.