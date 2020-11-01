Prohibitory orders extended in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 November 2020 01:21 IST

Ban on gatherings of more than five persons in public places

District Collector Navjot Khosa on Saturday issued an order to extend the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC till November 15 as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

The order issued by Dr. Khosa, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), came shortly before the previous order that had come into effect on October 4 was set to expire on Saturday midnight.

The prohibitory orders bans gatherings of more than five persons in public places. Congregations or functions of more than five people will not be permitted in containment zones, except for weddings and funerals where up to 20 people are permitted. Strict movement restrictions and perimeter control will be enforced in such places. Besides, only essential activities, including sale of essential groceries, medicines, and food items will be allowed in containment zones.

In the cases of places outside containment zones, public functions of over five people will remain prohibited while indoor gatherings such as social, cultural, political, academic, and religious programmes, including funerals, can have up to 20 participants. Weddings can, however, be conducted with up to 50 participants.

Public transport, government institutions, banks, commercial establishments, industries, and hospitals can function in line with the COVID-19 protocol during the period. However, gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed in front of banks and commercial outlets.

The district administration has permitted the conduct of public examinations that were announced before October 2. However, examinations that are yet to be announced can be scheduled only after obtaining prior permission of the DDMA.

The move to extend curbs comes at a time when the district has 8,774 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 58,729 cases have been reported in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.