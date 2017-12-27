A host of cultural gatherings are planned as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha, which links Malayalis the world over. Pravasamalayalam, a multimedia finale being organised by the State government, NoRKA, and Bharat Bhavan, will provide an opportunity to non-resident Keralites below the age of 50 to render songs. The singers will be seleted through audition supervised by expert musicians. To participate, contact Bharat Bhavan, Loka Kerala Sabha, Department of Culture, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram-14 with photo or emial to pravasamalayalam@gmail.com by December 28. For details, call 99478 05308, 99954 84148.
Programme for singers
