Professional training for HSC teachers

Higher secondary teachers of Science and Mathematics were made familiar with the latest developments, both theory and practical, of their respective subjects at a first-of-its-kind training programme organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

The three-day programme, organised at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Vithura, was helmed by academics from institutions such as IISER, Indian Institute of Science, and the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Sixteen teachers from each district, four for each subject, attended the training that was aimed at equipping teachers to nurture students who have a curiosity for basic science.

More than 200 higher secondary teachers took part in the first of a series of such programmes, academic support for which was provided by the IISER.

