Professional training for HSC teachers

Higher secondary teachers of Science and Mathematics were made familiar with the latest developments, both theory and practical, of their respective subjects at a first-of-its-kind training programme organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.
The three-day programme, organised at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Vithura, was helmed by academics from institutions such as IISER, Indian Institute of Science, and the Indian Institutes of Technology.
Sixteen teachers from each district, four for each subject, attended the training that was aimed at equipping teachers to nurture students who have a curiosity for basic science.
More than 200 higher secondary teachers took part in the first of a series of such programmes, academic support for which was provided by the IISER.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.