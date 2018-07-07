Probe lack of doctor at coastal hospital: SHRC

more-in

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Health Director to look into a complaint that the Valiathura Coastal Specialty Hospital lacks a doctor at night.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic sought a report on the complaint in four weeks.

The complaint, by human rights activist Ragam Rahim, said that economically backward people from Vallakkadavu, Poonthura, Manikyavilakam, Pallitheruvu, Beemapally, Valiathura, Shanghumughom, and Vettucaud and those living in relief camps relied on the hospital.

At night, people with fever, vomiting or diarrhoea headed to the hospital, but did not get treatment in the absence of a doctor.

They were then forced to go to General Hospital. Even those in a serious condition were turned away from the coastal hospital, the complaint said.

It said the refusal of one doctor to work at night was causing the problem. As a result, other doctors too did not show up.

A junior doctor living near the hospital would not turn up for night duty, the complaint said.