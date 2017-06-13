Probe into child’s death

The Pothencode police have launched a probe into the death of a seven-year-old girl who was found hanging from a towel rod in a bathroom on Sunday evening.

The body was handed over to the aggrieved family after post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital here. The police said the toilet had been found to be locked from inside when the incident occured. The girl’s brother and mother were in the house at the time of the incident, the police said.