Probe instituted into deaths of members of family in Karamana

The Kerala Police have instituted a probe into the deaths of seven members of a family in Karamana, following a complaint submitted by a relative.

An investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Mohammed Arif, was launched into the deaths of the Koodam family members in Kalady that purportedly took place over a 20-year period. The deceased included Gopinathan Nair, his wife Sumukhi Amma, their children Jayabalakrishnan, Jayaprakash, Jayasree, and Gopinathan’s nephews Unnikrishnan Nair and Jayamadhavan, the last of who died in April 2017.

In her complaint, the relative Prasannakumari alleged the last heirs, Jayaprakash and Jayamadhavan, died under mysterious circumstances, following which the family’s ancestral property was allegedly grabbed by their caretaker. She accused him of illegally transferring the property to a trust.

Complaint history

The complaint that was submitted to the Chief Minister in 2018 was transferred to the State Police Chief, following which the Crime Branch conducted a preliminary probe. Another complaint was also submitted by R. Anil Kumar, an activist, after Jayamadhavan’s death. State Police Chief Loknath Behera confirmed the launch of the probe.

Neighbours claimed that both Jayaprakash and Jayamadhavan suffered from mental illnesses. They accused the caretaker of coercing Jayamadhavan into bequeathing the ancestral property in his name. They also alleged that Jayamadhavan died under unnatural circumstances and that the caretaker concealed information about the death until his last rites were conducted. The Karamana police have also registered a case into allegations.