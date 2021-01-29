Probe instituted into case of turtle poaching

Video of woman removing innards of the reptile circulated on social media

The Forest Department has initiated an inquiry into the alleged poaching of a turtle that is suspected to have taken place near Vizhinjam on Friday.

The investigation was launched on the basis of a video circulated by People for Animals (PFA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), on social media that captured gruesome visuals of a woman removing the innards of the reptile as it writhed in pain.

Dolphin too

The alleged incident occurred at Pulluvila. A post accompanying the clip claimed that a dolphin had also been butchered in similar fashion a few days ago.

A team from the Paruthippally forest range office was dispatched to the location of the crime. Poaching of turtles, a scheduled animal, amounts to violation of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Besides, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, can be invoked in such cases.

According to Shaji Jose T.F., Paruthippally forest range officer, a case will be registered in connection with the incident. Efforts were being made to bring to book those involved in the incident. The allegations of similar instances being reported from the region will also be investigated.

The official said regular interventions were being made to sensitise fisherfolk to endangered and other animals that were protected under various laws and the need to conserve such species.

A whale shark was released back into the sea at Shanghumughom in December last after it was caught in a fishing net. Over 50 fishermen joined hands and helped the fish, an endangered species, to swim away. Their efforts were widely praised and the fishermen were rewarded for their compassionate act.