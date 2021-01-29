Pro VC to inquire mark tampering allegation

Syndicate ratifies suspension of official

University of Kerala Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar will lead an inquiry into the alleged tampering of marks on an examination software.

The Syndicate, which adopted the decision during its meeting on Wednesday, also ratified the order issued by Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai to place section officer Vinod V. under suspension, pending inquiry. The Syndicate also resolved to issue a show-case notice to the suspended official.

The official has been accused of wilfully tampering with the marks obtained by a 2015-18 batch student when he appeared for supplementary examinations in 2019. Controller of Examinations N. Gopakumar will assist Dr. Ajayakumar in scrutinising the files that had been handled by the official.

The university had submitted a formal complaint to the police a few days ago seeking investigation, considering the serious nature of the suspected crime.