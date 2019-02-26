Privatisation of airport opposed

When the financial bids were opened in Delhi by the Airports Authority of India on Monday to select the private player for operating, managing and developing Thiruvananthapuram international airport for the next 50 years, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) observed ‘Deception Day’.

The CPI(M)-led LDF has announced that a march will be taken to the International airport on February 28, the day when the Letter of Award (LOA) will be handed over by the AAI to the concessionaire, Adani Group, which has emerged as the highest bidder for five non-metro airports.

The LDF is on an indefinite stir in front of the domestic terminal here against the move. CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran has alleged that the decision overlooking the claims of the State and flouting the rules and assurances given to the State is to help the corporates and part of the move to get financial favours from them for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Action Council, headed by former Minister and CPI(M) leader M. Vijayakumar, formed to stave off the privatisation move and to retain the premier airport in the public sector is reportedly looking into seeking legal remedy. The Airports Authority Employees Union that is on an indefinite stir is also seeking legal remedy against handing over the airport.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a tough stance against the privatisation of the AAI-managed airport and has hinted that the path will not be rosy for the concessionaire.

Eight hectares

All eyes are on whether the government will handover the eight hectares of land from Vallakadavu area for the proposed integrated airport terminal as announced earlier.

The Vallakadavu-Vayyamoola Joint Action Council has announced that land cannot be surrendered in view of the Centre’s decision to handover the premier airport to a private player.

N. Vikaraman Nair, General Convenor of the council said they are hopeful that the government will not displace the residents again in the name of airport development.

The Federation of Residents Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) Chairman, M. S. Venugopal and General Secretary, Pattom Sasidharan Nair has urged those opposing the privatisation to spell out the future plans for the development of the airport if it is retained in the public sector on the lines of CIAL and KIAL as desired by the State.