Private agency accused of misusing contract

A controversy is brewing in the city Corporation over a private agency hired by civic body a year ago to collect advertisement revenue.

Even councillors of the ruling LDF have accused the agency of misusing the contract and demanding advertisement fee even from people who are running small businesses from their households.

According to LDF councillor R. Satheesh Kumar, he has been getting complaints from some residents that collection agents sent by the agency are asking them to pay up for display boards on their premises.

“There are people who running nursery schools and small business out of their homes in my ward.

They have put display boards on their premises with the name of their establishment. These collection agents have gone to these people, posing as Corporation officials, and demanded money.

The rule says that anyone can put up one display board on their premises without paying any advertisement fee. Only for multiple boards can the fee be demanded.

The functioning of this agency has to be monitored to avoid such complaints. I had raised this issue in the council six months back too,” says Mr. Satheeshkumar.

Till recently, it was the revenue wing itself that used to collect advertisement revenue. However, shortage of staff and the need to generate more revenue from this source made the civic body go for a private agency. An auction was conducted to choose the agency.

Councillors say that these agents are often given targets that make them squeeze out revenue from all possible sources.

Revenue officials say there has been a jump in advertisement revenue for the city Corporation ever since it was handed over to the agency.

They maintain that the collection agents demand advertisement fee only from small establishments which have put up more than one display board.

Not noticed

“We have not noticed any instance of them collecting fee from those who are not supposed to pay it.

But these constant criticisms have led them to have a rethink on whether they should continue with this the next year. Employing them has reduced the strain on the revenue wing, and also improved advertisement revenue collection,” said a revenue official.