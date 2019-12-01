Principal calls meeting of students’ unions

University College principal K. Mani has decided to convene a meeting of students’ unions to restore peace on the campus.

Dr. Mani told The Hindu that the representatives of the recognised organisations will be invited for the peace talks at the earliest.

The initiative is being made in view of the academic interests of the 3500-odd students in the college, he said.

He also pointed out that the college had revoked the suspension of three Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists, Boban P.N., Amal P.T., and Achuth S. They had been placed under suspension on the basis of a unanimous decision that was adopted by the college council.

The trio were accused of manhandling a first-year student on the campus.

The Principal added that the college had not contemplated initiating disciplinary proceedings against the students who were involved in the violent clash that had brought the city to a standstill on Friday.