Press Club office-bearers elected

24 October 2021 00:28 IST

M. Radhakrishnan and Rajesh Rajendran have been elected president and secretary respectively of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

Biju Gopinath was elected treasurer in the elections held to the governing committee for the year 2021-22 on Saturday.

Lakshmi Mohan and Honey H. were elected vice president and joint secretary respectively.

Those elected to the managing committee were Aji Budhannoor, Muzafar A.V., T.B. Lal, Sajith Vazhayila, Ramachandran Nair (Manoj), and T. Sivajikumar.

Razak Kalathingal was earlier elected unopposed to the welfare committee.