Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club office-bearers elected

M. Radhakrishnan and Rajesh Rajendran have been elected president and secretary respectively of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

Biju Gopinath was elected treasurer in the elections held to the governing committee for the year 2021-22 on Saturday.

Lakshmi Mohan and Honey H. were elected vice president and joint secretary respectively.

Those elected to the managing committee were Aji Budhannoor, Muzafar A.V., T.B. Lal, Sajith Vazhayila, Ramachandran Nair (Manoj), and T. Sivajikumar.

Razak Kalathingal was earlier elected unopposed to the welfare committee.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 12:28:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/press-club-office-bearers-elected/article37145334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY