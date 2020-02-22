Preschool sector being overhauled: Minister

Pre-primary education and that in anganwadis will be brought together under one umbrella, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath has said.
He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for implementing a preschool empowerment programme and releasing a teachers’ handbook at Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud, here on Wednesday.
Students of the school received the handbook from the Minister.
Scientific study reports
The Minister said training for the programme across the State would be held on the basis scientific study reports. Student-centric activities led by trained teachers were being held at State schools, he said.
A comprehensive overhaul of the preschool sector in the State is under way as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.
