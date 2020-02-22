Thiruvananthapuram

Preschool sector being overhauled: Minister

Pre-primary education and that in anganwadis will be brought together under one umbrella, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for implementing a preschool empowerment programme and releasing a teachers’ handbook at Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud, here on Wednesday.

Students of the school received the handbook from the Minister.

Scientific study reports

The Minister said training for the programme across the State would be held on the basis scientific study reports. Student-centric activities led by trained teachers were being held at State schools, he said.

A comprehensive overhaul of the preschool sector in the State is under way as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 10:26:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/preschool-sector-being-overhauled-minister/article30886842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY