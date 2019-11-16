Preparing the ground for 24x7 water

There’s still some distance to go before the two-city, ₹2,500-crore Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded ‘24x7’ uninterrupted water supply scheme gets rolling, but when it does, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) plans to start off by improving the production side of water supply in the capital city.

Modernisation of the distribution network in the capital will be taken up in Phase II, according to the detailed project report (DPR) prepared for the ADB-backed scheme for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities. For Thiruvananthapuram, Phase I will involve the rehabilitation of water treatment plants and pumping stations that are integral to an uninterrupted water supply system. At present, the capital city consumes approximately 270-280 million litres a day (mld).

Replacing equipment

Ageing and faulty equipment such as pumps will be replaced in this initial phase in Thiruvananthapuram, a KWA official told The Hindu. “We have listed 19 pumping stations and a number of water treatment plants for rehabilitation. Some of the equipment here, such as pumps, have to be replaced,” the official said.

Treatment plants and related facilities listed for rehabilitation and renovation are the 86-mld facility at Aruvikkara, the 25.9-mld plant at Vellayani, the 13.5-mld and 16-mld units at PTP Nagar and the 5- mld facility at Adimadakukkayam. Pending works on the 72-mld treatment plant at Aruvikkara and the 36-mld facility at Vellayambalam too are expected to be taken up in Phase I under the ADB-assisted project.

Awaiting sanction

Part of the Smart City initiatives, the ADB-aided project is aimed at ensuring ‘continuous, pressurised water supply, 24X7’ in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities. Paperwork and inspections are in progress. The KWA is now awaiting administrative sanction for the mega initiative to move on to the next stage where a project management consultant (PMC) can be appointed and contracts awarded for carrying out the work.

The project has been divided into two phases for both cities, with ₹1,250 crore earmarked for Phase I. While the production side will be in focus in Thiruvananthapuram in the initial phase, both production and distribution components are to be taken up in Kochi, KWA officials said.

Minimising water loss

Production-related works will be carried out on Design, Build and Maintain (DBM) mode and the distribution works, on a Design, Build, Operate and Maintain (DBOM) mechanism. The ₹2,500-crore project envisions a reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) — water lost through leakage, water theft and misuse — from 51% in Kochi and 44% in Thiruvananthapuram to 20%.

Enhanced revenue to KWA through 100% billing and smart metering and replacement of asbestos cement (AC) pipes and galvanised iron (GI) pipes for cutting down leakage losses are critical aspects of the initiative. An important innovation under this project is the creation of District Metering Areas (DMA) with each DMA having 3,000 to 4,000 water connections in easily-manageable blocks. No decision has been finalised with regard to the DMAs for Thiruvananthapuram.