Preparations on for Kudumbasree polls

Elections to decide members of the over 25,000 Kudumbasree neighbourhood groups (Ayalkoottams) in the district will be held from January 8 to 14.

Three phases

Organisational elections to the three-tier Kudumbasree units will be held across the State in three phases.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, elections to 1,500-odd area development societies (ADS) will be held from January 18 to 21, and to 83 community development societies (CDS) on January 26.

The election notification will be issued on December 23 and the newly-elected members will take office on January 26.

Electoral officer

District Collector K. Vasuki has posted the Deputy Collector (Election) as the electoral officer for the district for the Kudumbasree elections, Kudumbasree district mission officials said.

Training for the returning and assistant returning officers for the CDS elections was held on Tuesday.

Deputy Collector (Election), Kudumabsree District Mission Coordinator K.R. Shaiju, and Assistant District Mission Coordinator Siyad led the training.

ADS polls

Election officials for the ADS polls will be posted in a few days. Each official may have one to four ADS under him.

Selection of presiding officers for the neighbourhood group election has been completed. Their training will begin on Wednesday, and go on till January 4.

Neighbourhood groups

Over 25,000 neighbourhood groups that have completed audit and renewed their affiliation will be eligible to take part in the elections.

The training of District Mission staff too has been completed, and they have been assigned the responsibility of one CDS each.