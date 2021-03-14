Bharat Bhavan kick-starts 75th Independence Day celebrations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 March 2021 09:22 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan kick-started the Bharat Bhavan’s year-long celebration of the 75th Independence day

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday inaugurated the screening of the docu-fiction ‘Smarippin Bharathiyare’, kick-starting the Bharat Bhavan’s year-long celebration of the 75th Independence day.

The Bharat Bhavan conceived the documentary in association with the Culture Department, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Kerala Folklore Academy, and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

The 45-minute documentary touches upon the salt satyagraha in Payyannur, Pazhassi Raja’s life and martyrdom, and Veluthampi Dalava’s Kundara proclamation. Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur scripted and directed the docu-fiction. The celebrations for the 75th Independence day titled ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ under the aegis of the Central and State governments has begun 75 weeks before the Independence Day on August 15 this year. The docufiction will be screened in venues across the Sstate as part of the celebrations of the Culture Department.

