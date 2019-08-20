Pre-test census in progress in five wards

A pre-test census, ahead of the nationwide census to be held in 2021, is currently progressing in five wards in the city Corporation area. The wards chosen are Kuriyathi, Kalippankulam, Kamaleswaram, Pazhanchira and Ambalathara. In Kerala, the districts of Malappuram, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram have been chosen for the pre-test census.

The is the first time that a mobile application is being used for recording census data.

The pre-test census too will be in two stages. The first phase will consist of preparation of the list of houses and the primary data collection. Thirty-four types of information will be collected. The condition of the houses, material used for construction, details of those staying in the house and other information will be gathered.

In the second phase, the individual details will be collected using a questionnaire with 28 questions.