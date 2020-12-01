Pre-cyclone watch for southern Kerala: people in Thiruvananthapuram told to remain vigilant

The district administration has advised the public to remain vigilant over the next four days in view of the pre-cyclone watch issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over southern Kerala.

According to the IMD, strong winds and isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are expected to lash the district this week.

Yellow alert today

The district has been put on red alert on Thursday, orange alerts on Wednesday and Friday and yellow alert on Tuesday.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said government departments had been instructed to scale up arrangements. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was fully prepared to tackle emergencies, Ms. Khosa said.

As a red alert has been sounded for Thursday, the DDMA will meet on Tuesday morning to assess the situation and review the arrangements. The meeting will also be attended by representatives of the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard, Deputy Collectors, tahsildars, coastal police officers, and representatives of other government departments.

The District Collector had issued orders on Sunday itself suspending fishing activities from Monday till further notice.

Travel curbs

Quarry and mining operations and travel to the hilly areas, including Ponmudi, have also been prohibited.

Control rooms which will function round the clock are being opened in the taluks. The police and the Fisheries officials have been directed to make sure that fishers do not set out to sea, given the possibility of rough seas and strong winds along the coast. The police have also been directed to make announcements in this regard along the coast.

The Kerala Water Authority and the Irrigation Department have been directed to keep a close watch on the water levels in the dams in the district.