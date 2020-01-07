Powering of street lights a hurdle

Commissioning the 1.6-km-long four-lane ₹142-crore Chakka flyover along the National Highway 66 Bypass in front of Thiruvananthapuram airport’s international terminal has been held up over a row on powering the street lights.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that has executed the flyover is delaying the commissioning of the flyover and the four-laned 26.7-km Reach I of Kazhakuttam-Mukkola corridor of the bypass that extends up to Karode on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border following the issue of powering the 176 street lights.

“The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is demanding ₹1.75 crore for powering street lights installed by us at a cost of ₹1,14,40,000. we have laid the cables for the lights installed on both sides at a distance of 25 to 35 m along the flyover. Throwing open the flyover and commissioning of the Reach I have been held up solely because of this as all other work has been completed,” a top NHAI official told The Hindu.

The KSEB’s demand for ₹1.75 crore for powering the street lights has surprised the NHAI project officials and the EPC contractor. It has been pointed out that other electricity boards such as Tamil Nadu State Electricity Board does not seek such hefty amount from the NHAI. For powering street lights in the 550 m-flyover constructed by the NHAI in Nagercoil district of Tamil Nadu, the local body had sought only ₹25,000.

A necessity

A well-lit flyover is necessary in view of the anticipated heavy traffic along the flyover corridor and hundreds of vehicles bringing in flyers to the airport daily during the night and early hours of the day when a majority of the international flights from the Middle East land.

The NHAI is cash-strapped and is not in a position to provide the hefty amount sought by the KSEB for providing power.

“In case the KSEB sticks to the adamant stand, the flyover will be commissioned without powering the street lights,” the official said.

Traffic affected

With the delay in commissioning the flyover, seamless vehicular movement along the Pettah-Chakka-Veli-Shanghumughom stretch and those proceeding to the airport’s domestic terminal and Shanghumughom continue to be affected.

The flyover, the longest in the Reach I and Reach II of the NH 66 bypass, commences from near the railway overbridge at Chakka and ends at Kingsway Hotel on the busy 3.5-km Chakka-Eenchakkal-Muttathara stretch.