Poultry waste collection project faces resistance

The city Corporation’s pilot project to collect and transport poultry waste is facing resistance from groups that were earlier involved in the illegal collection and dumping of such waste in various parts of the city. The health wing is now looking at ways to thwart the attempts to derail the collection mechanism.

According to an official of the Corporation’s health wing, the groups earlier involved in illegal collection of poultry waste are now employing various methods, including blocking of the collection vehicles.

“The Corporation has made an arrangement with a rendering plant based in Ernakulam for collection of poultry waste. The pilot has been on for the past three months. The waste has to reach there before 1.30 a.m. So, if the vehicles are delayed, it cannot be processed. Storage is also an issue as once it goes rotten, it is hard to render them. These groups are now using their vehicles to block our collection vehicles at various points to create delays, and ensure that it will not reach the plant on time. At one point, they got the local people to block the vehicle after telling them that the waste was to be dumped in the locality. We have now approached the police,” said the official.

The pilot project, which began initially in three health circles, is now active in 21 out of the city’s 25 health circles. Around 7 tonnes of poultry waste are now collected daily from these 21 circles, with the amount becoming as much as 10 tonnes in weekends.

More agencies

“These groups earlier used to collect poultry waste from one ward and dump in another ward, because they do not have a rendering facility of their own. With most of the shops and farms in these areas signing up with their Corporation, they have realised that their business will not run for long, which is why they are trying to scuttle this project,” said the official.

The Corporation, which is now depending on a single agency, plans to call for more agencies to collect poultry waste. The formal launch of the project is expected next month.