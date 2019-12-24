Potential linked credit plan for district released

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Monday released the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) prepared by NABARD for Thiruvananthapuram district for the 2020-21 fiscal.

Sporting the theme ‘Hi-tech Agriculture,’ the PLP envisages a credit potential of ₹11,433 crore under priority sector. Of this, the agriculture sector accounts for 42%, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and housing 18% each and other sectors, 20%.

Mr. Tharoor released the plan after inaugurating the district-level banking review meeting for Thiruvananthapuram convened by Indian Overseas Bank, the lead bank for the district.

Under the priority sector, banks in the district have disbursed ₹4,510 crore in the first six months of the 2019-20 fiscal against the annual target of ₹10,502 crore. Out of the total disbursement, ₹2,643 crore was for agriculture, ₹918 crore for MSME and ₹949 crore for other priority sectors, Abraham Saji John, Lead District Manager said in a statement.

The credit deposit ratio (CDR) of the district stands at 65% as on September 2019.

Total deposits of the district is ₹96,719 crore and total advances, ₹62,514 crore as on September 30. Of this advances for the priority sectors amounted to ₹32,110 crore of 51% of the total advances.

This is well above the prescribed national benchmark of 40%, according to Mr. John.

Issue more loans

Mr. Tharoor urged banks to issue more loans to protect the economy. Education loans should be considered an investment. Loans to the farm sector need to be enhanced, he said.

V. R. Vinod, Additional District Magistrate, presided over the meeting.