Postcard campaign for ‘green’ election

Political parties may just have one more reason to go green this election as the demand is coming overwhelmingly from young voters.

Students across various college campuses in the city are soon launching a ‘postcard campaign’ to demand political parties to stick to biodegradable materials for campaigning. At stake are the votes of these first-time voters.

Anchored by the Project Sthithi of the district administration, the campaign is part of various initiatives to ensure a green election. Youngsters who had signed up for the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP), and who took part in various initiatives including flood relief activities, are now part of Project Sthithi.

“We began the ground work for the postcard campaign in various college campuses back in December.

Most of it was online. Students have tagged political leaders in twitter and Facebook, raising the demand for use of biodegradable campaign material. As part of the postcard campaign, each student would write three letters to the State leaders of each of the three major political parties, saying that they won’t vote for their candidates if they use non bio-degradable flex boards and if they cause too much noise pollution during their campaigns,” says G.S.Bharath Govind, Project Head of Sthithi.

Buddy bottle

As part of its initiatives to spread awareness about climate action and the importance of adopting sustainable lifestyle practices, the Project Sthiti will also launch a ‘Buddy Bottle campaign’ in campuses, to promote the use of steel bottles to carry drinking water, instead of plastic pet bottles.

District Collector K.Vasuki will launch the campaign at the LBS Institute of Technology for Women on Tuesday.

Selfies

The students will be encouraged to tag their selfies with steel bottles at #mybuddybottle_C5_Sthithi in social media, with the chance to win a surprise gift.