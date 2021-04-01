Postal voting for poll officials from today

The postal voting for officials on election duty will begin at 14 voter facilitation centres in the district on Thursday, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

Officials who have applied for postal votes can visit the centres in their constituencies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cast their votes. The voters should produce the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any other document approved by the Election Commission of India to establish their identity.

The exercise will be on till April 3. Each centre will have two polling officials, a police officer and also a gazetted officer for attesting the declaration forms of the voters. The following are the centres:

Nedumangad (Town LP School); Vamanapuram (Venjaramoodu Government HSS); Neyyattinkara (office of the Tahsildar (Revenue Recovery)); Kattakada (Kulathummal Government LP School); Nemom (Chithira Thirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode); Attingal (Government Model HSS); Chirayinkeezhu (Government LP School, Korani); Kazhakuttam (Block Development Office); Vattiyurkavu (office of the Special Tahsildar (LA, KIIFB 1) near the Kowdiar village office); Varkala (LMS LP School, Puthenchantha); Kovalam (Balaramapuram Government HSS), Parassala (MGNREGS Hall, Block Panchayat Office, Parassala); Aruvikkara (Vellanad Government UP School); Thiruvananthapuram (SMV Boys HSS).