Postal votes facility being arranged

Applications for postal vote arranged by the Election Commission for people who would not be able to reach polling booths to cast their votes will be received till March 17.
People above the age of 80, those who have tested COVID-positive or are in quarantine, and physically challenged voters and employees of 16 departments that have been declared essential service by the Election Commission are allowed postal votes.
Applications for postal votes for the above three categories other than the essential service categories will be delivered to their homes through booth-level officers.
Receipt
They should fill the forms and return these to the booth-level officers and receive a receipt.
Those who have tested COVID-positive or are in quarantine and physically challenged voters should append affidavits from the officials concerned with the application.
After scrutiny of applications, ballot papers will reach the houses of eligible voters through poll officials.
Details of address of voters and time and date of visit will be intimated to candidates and their agents. Candidates can post booth-level agents to oversee the postal voting.
All those who want postal votes should apply using 12D form before March 17, District Collector Navjot Khosa who is also the District Electoral Officer says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath