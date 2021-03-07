Postal votes facility being arranged

Applications for postal vote till March 17

Applications for postal vote arranged by the Election Commission for people who would not be able to reach polling booths to cast their votes will be received till March 17.

People above the age of 80, those who have tested COVID-positive or are in quarantine, and physically challenged voters and employees of 16 departments that have been declared essential service by the Election Commission are allowed postal votes.

Applications for postal votes for the above three categories other than the essential service categories will be delivered to their homes through booth-level officers.

Receipt

They should fill the forms and return these to the booth-level officers and receive a receipt.

Those who have tested COVID-positive or are in quarantine and physically challenged voters should append affidavits from the officials concerned with the application.

After scrutiny of applications, ballot papers will reach the houses of eligible voters through poll officials.

Details of address of voters and time and date of visit will be intimated to candidates and their agents. Candidates can post booth-level agents to oversee the postal voting.

All those who want postal votes should apply using 12D form before March 17, District Collector Navjot Khosa who is also the District Electoral Officer says.