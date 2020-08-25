Post Onam, capital may find cases surging

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 August 2020

District authorities draws up new action plan to handle the situation

Anticipating a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the next three weeks, the district administration has drawn up a multi-pronged action plan to ensure a greater public participation for its containment activities and prevent a possible saturation of the existing healthcare capacity in Thiruvananthapuram.

Briefing media persons, District Collector Navjot Khosa said the district was in the midst of a critical situation. “With the district having attained a minimum threshold positivity rate, the chances of a sharp peak is high against the background of the Onam season. Through timely interventions, we might be able to change the course of the epidemic and slow the spread,” she said.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who launched the action plan, said the prime objectives of the approach were to limit the daily active cases to within the surge capacity of the district, prevent community transmission in unaffected areas, and to reduce mortality due to COVID-19.

Under the plan, the district has been divided into five zones—coastal, Corporation, rural, interstate border (southern parts of the district) and tribal zones—to implement area-specific strategies.

COVID-control teams, comprising people’s representatives and officials of various departments, will be strengthened in each ward and mandated with various tasks. These committees will assess each household within their jurisdiction to identify vulnerable persons including senior citizens and their medical needs.

As part of medical management strategies to ensure the COVID-19 burden did not overwhelm the existing capabilities, the district administration will boost the functioning of COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) and rope in the services of private hospitals. While home-based management of COVID-19 cases has been restricted to health workers, the system will be extended to the public this week for asymptomatic patients alone.

A greater utilisation of finger pulse oximeters is also on the cards with the district authorities deciding to deploy the device for preliminary screening of symptoms to complement the existing practices such as the use of thermal scanners. Those recording oxygen saturation readings of less than 95% will taken to the nearest PHCs for further examination.

To drum up support, the district administration will launch a campaign that will involve a COVID protocol pledge and a hashtag campaign (#Fightcovidtvm) for popularising the efforts through the social media.