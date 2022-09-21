Poshan Maah programmes get under way in Thiruvananthapuram

Initiative addresses challenges of malnutrition among children, pregnant women, adolescents and lactating women

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 21, 2022 18:18 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram district-level programmes in connection with ‘Poshan Maah’ being organised by the Women and Child Development department and the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) district programme office were inaugurated by panchayat welfare standing committee chairperson Vilappil Radhakrishnan here on Tuesday.

In his address, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the ICDS network was taking up model activities.

Women and Child Development Director Priyanka G. pointed out that the district is on top for nutrition index in the State. Attempts would be made to create awareness about healthy eating practices among the people. Children with anaemia would be identified with the help of anganwadis and nutritious food would be ensured for them.

District Collector Geromic George delivered the keynote address.

Poshan Maah is being observed this month to address the challenges of malnutrition among children, pregnant women, adolescents and lactating women. It will focus on identifying children who are severely malnourished, promote kitchen gardens and form poshan panchayats.

As part of the observance, fruit saplings were planted on the Collectorate premises. A nutrition seminar, parenting clinic, district-level review, Poshan Maah action plan and review, and exhibition of agriculture calendar for the entire year were also organised.

Women and Child Development district officer Sabeena Beegam and district programme officer Kavitha Rani Renjith were among those present during the function.

