Poor not being denied subsidised care: SCTIMST

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, which on Monday put in place a new system of categorising patients as either BPL or paying category, has denied all allegations that the poor are being denied subsidised care.

In a statement, the SCTIMST said that the decision to change the assessment of socio-economic categories of patients and to re-evaluate those eligible for subsidised care had been taken to ensure that these subsidies are claimed by only those who are rightfully eligible for the same.

The statement said that the institute has also been utiliaing the funds available towards this purpose and that subsidised treatment will be provided as per the State government rules.

Outpatients who arrive at the institute have no reason for concern, said the Medical Superintendent of the SCTIMST.

On Monday, patients who submitted valid documents such as ration cards and who were found to be eligible for subsidised treatment were allocated to the BPL A,B categories. All these criteria are not applicable for availing of free treatment for children under 18 years.

It said that the decisions were taken to support the patients till the institute implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The SCTIMST is in the process of empanelling itself under the AB-Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (AB-KASP) and it had requested the State government for financial support.