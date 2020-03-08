Pongala: Minister calls for caution

Thiruvananthapuram

08 March 2020 23:21 IST

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the State had no option but to go ahead with Attukal Pongala despite the revived alert against COVID-19.

She said, ideally, a virus outbreak necessitated a total ban on massive public gatherings. However, preparations for the festival had been on for long and now it appeared too late to abandon the function.

45-lakh women

The largest congregation of women, with a projected 45-lakh women reaching the capital city to offer pongala, could turn out to be a perfect recipe for disaster in the new situation. Yet the department has confined itself to making a public appeal to all to be extra cautious and to stay at home if at all they have any illness, respiratory or otherwise.

Advertising

Advertising

Any persons from COVID-affected countries, symptomatic or asymptomatic, who are in the capital to offer pongala, would do better by arranging pongala in their homes and not venturing into the crowd, Ms. Shylaja said.