Pongala: Devotees unfazed by COVID-19

Devotees, some of them thronging the heart of the city since Saturday to offer Pongala, did not seem too worried about the COVID-19 disease and reposed their faith in the Attukal Devi.

Most of them were not aware of the five new cases that had tested positive for COVID-19 from Pathanamthitta.

Shailaja from Kayamkulam, who had reached East Fort at 5 a.m. on Sunday, had completely missed the news of the fresh COVID-19 cases.

A Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) worker, she is a regular at the Pongala here and said she did not think twice before deciding to come here.

“Till now, I have not been worried about it.”

Shailaja had been keeping track of safety precautions announced on radio and TV.

Medicine for cough

She said she had even gone to a government homoeo dispensary in the city to get medicines for a cough she had.

Nisha and Smitha, both of them employed at the Naval Base, have been camping here since Saturday afternoon.

They said they were aware of the precautions to be taken against COVID-19 and were using masks to keep their faces covered when they stepped outside. They were a bit apprehensive but had no doubt that their faith would keep them away from any disease.

Sooraj, a B.Com. student who was accompanying his mother Soosamma, said many people were walking around with their faces covered with cloth or masks but doubted it would offer any real protection if someone with COVID-19 was present among the devotees.

Ms. Soosamma said her faith in the deity of Attukal would protect them.

Differing voice

Sooraj, though, disagreed with his mother.

“One cannot ignore medical science,” he said.

Though they had seen no printed advisory, regular announcements were being made by the organisers about the spread of the disease and the precautions to be taken, they said.

Usha Chandran, a homemaker from near Oachira, said she was not the least apprehensive about COVID-19 despite the crowds here, but Vijayamma, a MGNREGS workers, said though she too was not worried initially, the reports of confirmed cases were a cause for concern.