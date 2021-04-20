Polls to district plan panels in May

Election to be held as per COVID-19 protocol

Elections to the 14 district planning committees will be held on May 17, 18 and l9.

The members to the committees from the district panchayats will be elected on May 17, municipalities on May 18 and Corporations on May 19, according to State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan.

15 members

The president of the respective district panchayats is the chairman of the 15-member district planning committee and the District Collector the secretary. One member will be the nominee of the government. The election is for the remaining 12 members of the committee.

Online meeting

The election will be held as per COVID-19 protocol. The State Election Commissioner held an online meeting with the District Collectors on the conduct of the elections.

The Collectors had been asked to submit reports on the expenses incurred by the candidates in the local body elections in a time-bound manner.

The meeting also discussed the revision of the voters’ list for the by-elections to the local bodies in June.