Police told to enforce curbs strictly

Women police officers to monitor those in quarantine

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed district police chiefs to strictly implement all the stringent restrictions being imposed from Tuesday across the State to contain the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions from Tuesday will be similar to those implemented during the past two weekends.

The employees of organisations or categories which have been exempted can travel by showing their identity cards at checkpoints. Courier services have been exempted as they come under the home delivery category. There is no restriction on courier distribution or for the courier agents to travel to and from godowns. But, the public will not be allowed to collect their couriers from these godowns or courier offices directly. E-commerce-related activities have also been exempted.

One woman police officer will be appointed in each ward to ensure that those in quarantine are not venturing outside. Personnel from women police stations and women cells will be used for this purpose.

Oxygen supply

The State police media centre deputy director will oversee their functioning. The women police officers will be deployed mostly in their home locations.

Station House Officers will ensure the uninterrupted passage of oxygen supply vehicles.

A nodal officer will be appointed in every district to ensure that there is to obstruction to the transport of oxygen or medicines. The ADGP (Law and Order) has been appointed as the nodal officer for managing the green corridor for this purpose. SHOs will frequently visit camps of migrant workers to ensure there are no issues.