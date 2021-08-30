Police to tighten vehicle checks in Thiruvananthapuram

Non-essential travel will not be allowed during night curfew hours

The City police have decided to tighten vehicle inspections with the government deciding to impose night curfew from Monday as part of the COVID-19 management measures.

The curfew will be on from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Non-essential travel during the curfew period will attract stern action, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said on Sunday.

Night-time travel will be permitted only for medical services and other essential services. People employed in essential services should carry their identity cards with them, Mr. Upadhyay said.

Train and airline passengers should produce tickets. Travel necessitated by the death of close relatives and transportation of cargo are permitted during the curfew.

Essential travel for other purposes will be permitted with the approval of the Station House Officer of the police station concerned, the Commissioner said.

Vehicle checks will be carried out at all important points across the capital city, the Commissioner said, urging the public to cooperate with the measures.