Police to tighten surveillance, enforce home-quarantine norms

Thiruvananthapuram

26 May 2020 20:14 IST

Decision after reports of increase in number of persons flouting lockdown norms

With the State registering an upswing in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala police have swung into action to enforce lockdown restrictions.

State Police Chief Loknath Behra issued directions to district-level police officers to use bike patrols and shadow teams for surveillance and carry out surprise inspections to discourage violation of home quarantine. Those found skipping home quarantine will be shifted to government-run quarantine facilities. They will also have to face legal action.

The decision was taken after ward-level monitoring committees, police patrol teams, and Janamaithri police reported an increase in the number of persons flouting home quarantine regulations and visiting public places. Family members of those under home quarantine were also found to be visiting other households.

Simultaneously, the police are preparing to crackdown on vehicles including two-wheelers, autorickshaws and cars carrying passengers without conforming to physical distancing norms. Officials have been asked to check vehicles regularly and install barricades for the purpose without impeding traffic.

Mr. Behra says two-wheeler riders without both helmet and mask will face stern action.

Meanwhile, efforts are on by the police to enlist the services of volunteers to assist in enforcing lockdown restrictions. They will be categorised as police volunteers and provided with arm bands for identification. The volunteers will accompany police officials on patrols and their personal information will be recorded and kept at the respective police station.