Police to strictly monitor quarantined returnees

The police have issued a strict warning for those arriving from other States against violating the guidelines of home quarantine during the mandated isolation period.

Station house officers and Janamaithri beat officers have been entrusted with keeping tabs on the returnees to ensure that they complied with the norms. Those violating the regulations will be relocated to institutional quarantine facilities. Legal action would be initiated against the violators, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

The district administration sent 331 people to quarantine on Tuesday as part of the ongoing COVID-19 containment efforts. With this, the number of people under surveillance was now 4,250. These included 4,072 people who were quarantined in their houses.

45 in hospitals

While 45 people were being treated in various hospitals, the corona care centre at the Mar Ivanios College hostel accommodated 133 people.

The City police registered petty cases against 146 people for failing to wear masks outdoors. Twenty-seven others were also booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for violations of lockdown norms. As many as 17 vehicles were also seized.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 230 cases, arrested 229 people and seized 157 vehicles.