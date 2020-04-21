Police tighten vigil in capital

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have decided to act tough on those who fail to wear face masks while leaving their homes.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the police would enforce the government’s guideline to wear masks or use handkerchiefs to cover one’s mouth, failing which the violators would be penalised from Wednesday.

The city witnessed considerably low traffic on Tuesday compared to Monday with the police intensifying steps to enforce the lockdown within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits that have been designated a COVID-19 hotspot.

The police permitted access only through six city border points, viz., Maruthoor, Vetturoad, Vazhayila, Kundamankadavu, Pravachambalam and Mukkola after thorough verification of the purpose of travel. All other entry-exit points including Kachani, Vellaikadavu and Chenkottukonam were sealed. These points would be opened only after exclusion of the city from the list of hotspots. Barring the city limits, Varkala municipality and Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat, the odd-even system introduced for vehicles was strictly enforced and violators turned back.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered cases against 121 people for violating lockdown and seized 90 vehicles. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 412 cases, arrested 417 people and 324 vehicles.

Quarantined

Seventy-eight people were quarantined by district authorities on Tuesday, while 201 people were removed from the quarantine list. Currently, there were 1,387 people who were placed under observation here. These included 1,304 people who were quarantined in their homes. While 38 symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals, 26 people were discharged after recovering from their ailments. Thirty-five test samples were collected by district authorities, while 89 others returned negative on the day.