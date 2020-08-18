Police roll out participatory COVID control strategy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 August 2020 21:59 IST

Webinar elicits views of people from all walks

Bringing community participation at the centre of their COVID-19 control strategy, the Kerala Police have solicited the help of local self-government institutions and other departments to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police launched the initiative on Tuesday by bringing together people from various walks of life to generate views and take stock of the existing containment measures.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran led the discussions organised through a webinar.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, was critical of the manner in which curbs had been imposed on coastal areas of the district.

The deployment of armed commandos would only serve to antagonise the community, he said.

Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range, said the efforts hinged on a three-point enforcement strategy that included propagating awareness, ensuring community participation and strong enforcement measures. Referring to the formation of 121 market awareness committees and other closed groups in containment zones, Mr. Gurudin called for similar participatory efforts that could elicit greater support than imposition of restrictions.

‘Role for local bodies’

Echoing the views, District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu pointed out that the pandemic could no longer be tackled by curbs enforced by the Police, Health and Revenue Departments. The role of local self-government institutions was paramount in eliciting the wholehearted support of various cross-sections.

Pointing out the social stigma associated with COVID-19, Dr. Shinu said that only a handful of infected people had been able to quarantine themselves in their houses. In spite of government guidelines that permitted home isolation, many had been unable to follow suit owing to public resistance.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) B. Asokan, Additional Police Superintendent (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) E.S. Bijumon, Deputy Police Superintendent Pramod Kumar and chairpersons of various local bodies also participated.