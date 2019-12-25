Police probe all angles in FB celebrity’s death

The State police are weighing whether the death of 48-year-old social media celebrity Jagee John was a murder or an accident.

The television cooking show host was found dead in the kitchen of her house at Kuravankonam on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment, Sheen Tharayil said the preliminary post-mortem examination report suggested “blunt force trauma” to the back of the head had caused the death. Doctors had found signs of intracranial haemorrhaging.

Too early

However, it was too early to say whether Jagee’s death was a murder or an accident. The police had found no signs of violence where they discovered the body. There were also no “self-defence wounds” on the victim’s body.

The absence of any bruises and wounds on the body indicated a lower chance of a murderous assault. “It is possible that she slipped and her head banged against the floor fatally,” an official said.

However, investigators said it was possible that an assailant could have surprised her.

The body was found face up. The head rested on an edge that raised a step above the tiled floor.

The cosmetic face pack on her countenance had dried up. The police noted some freshly cut onions on the pantry.

“It was also possible that somebody could have pushed her. We have several loose ends to tie,” a senior officer said.

A friend had found Jagee dead near the spot where she hosted scores of television and Facebook shows related to baking, yoga, fitness and fashion.

The police suspect her to have died sometime on Sunday, possibly after her final Facebook post at 8.14 a.m. An investigator, who verified her social media activity, said Jagee was rarely off the FB and had over 20,000 steady followers.

Strangely inactive on FB

But she had gone strangely inactive since Sunday.

Investigators said they had lifted at least “one alien” fingerprint from the incident scene. Jagee was living in the house with her mother for the past seven years. They interacted little with neighbours though Jagee had a large circle of friends.

Officials said they were verifying several of her friends, including a person in Kochi with whom Jagee communicated regularly.