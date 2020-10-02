Thiruvananthapuram

Police officer attempts suicide

A police officer allegedly attempted suicide in the Vilappilsala police station on Thursday.

Grade Sub-inspector Radhakrishnan, 53, of Ambalathinkala in Kattakada, purportedly tried to hang himself in the dressing room around 10 a.m.

His colleagues rushed him to a hospital nearby from where he was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, where his situation continues to be critical. The Vilappilsala police have instituted a probe.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056)

