Police gain custody of Kesavadasapuram murder accused

August 09, 2022 22:16 IST

West Bengal native Adam Ali nabbed from Chennai

The City police obtained custody of West Bengal native Adam Ali, the prime suspect in the murder case of Kesavadasapuram native Manorama, from Chennai on Tuesday.

A three-member team of the Medical College police had gone to Chennai a day ago shortly after the accused was nabbed by the Railway Protection Force during an alleged bid to board a train to Kolkata. He was detained at the RK Nagar police station until the arrival of the police team from Kerala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the accused was subsequently produced at a local court at Saidapet in Chennai, the Kerala Police obtained a warrant for his custody. The team was expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram during the early hours of Wednesday.

The investigation team is yet to unravel the circumstances that led to the murder. While nearly seven sovereigns of gold were allegedly stolen from the victim, the police was yet to ascertain whether the accused sold the ornaments or hid them before his escape.

The police have also been exploring the possibility of Adam being aided by an accomplice in carrying the dead body to the well of the adjacent house.