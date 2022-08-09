Thiruvananthapuram

Police gain custody of Kesavadasapuram murder accused

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 09, 2022 22:16 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 22:16 IST

The City police obtained custody of West Bengal native Adam Ali, the prime suspect in the murder case of Kesavadasapuram native Manorama, from Chennai on Tuesday.

A three-member team of the Medical College police had gone to Chennai a day ago shortly after the accused was nabbed by the Railway Protection Force during an alleged bid to board a train to Kolkata. He was detained at the RK Nagar police station until the arrival of the police team from Kerala.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the accused was subsequently produced at a local court at Saidapet in Chennai, the Kerala Police obtained a warrant for his custody. The team was expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram during the early hours of Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation team is yet to unravel the circumstances that led to the murder. While nearly seven sovereigns of gold were allegedly stolen from the victim, the police was yet to ascertain whether the accused sold the ornaments or hid them before his escape.

The police have also been exploring the possibility of Adam being aided by an accomplice in carrying the dead body to the well of the adjacent house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...