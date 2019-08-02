Police for cybersecurity society

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has recommended to the State government the formation of a society on the lines of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for equipping the police with knowledge in cybersecurity and cyber forensics.

The move follows a decision taken in this regard at a recent meeting of senior police officers chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Besides training police officers in cybersecurity, the proposed society will serve to enhance infrastructure for computer forensics, provide consultancy services, equip the Kerala Police with awareness of the advancements in the fields of cyber science and forensics, and encourage research in the field.

It will also be tasked with creating an Information Technology (IT) cadre within the police force.

Serving police officers and retired experts will be roped in for the activities of the society.

Panel

The managing committee of the proposed society will comprise the State Police Chief; IT Department Secretary; State IT Mission Director; Chief Executive Officers of Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark; representatives of the Kerala Startup Mission, National Informatics Centre and C-DAC; and three experts from corporate IT firms.

The head of the State Crime Records Bureau, ADGP (Headquarters); IG (Administration); Superintendents of Police of the Information and Communications Technology, and Telecommunications wings; and the Kerala State Forensic Science Laboratory Director will be part of the society.