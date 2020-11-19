Police file chargesheet in twin-murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Killing of DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu

Long-running political animosity and provocative threats from rival sides led to the double homicide of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists in Venjaramoodu on the Onam eve on August 30, the investigation team noted in its chargesheet filed in the local court on Wednesday.

The investigation team led by Attingal Dy.SP S.Y. Suresh named nine accused in the chargesheet submitted at the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I on the 80th day of the crime. The police also stated in the document that they intended to probe further the possibility of conspiracy behind the attack.

The police, which investigated the twin murder of DYFI activists Haq Mohammed and Mithilaj, arrested Sajeev, Unni, Sanal, Ansar, Shajith, Najeeb, Ajith, Sathi, all hailing from Pullampara, and Preeja of Madapuram, who allegedly provided refuge to the prime accused.

The murders were purportedly linked to the political rivalry that had worsened during the general elections of 2019 when DYFI and Congress workers clashed in Thembamoodu.

The twin murder case had sparked tension in the region with the Congress and CPI(M) accusing each other of orchestrating the incident. While the CPI (M) squarely blamed Attingal MP Adoor Prakash of sponsoring the attack, the Congress alleged involvement of Vamanapuram legislator D.K. Murali’s son.