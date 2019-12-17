Thiruvananthapuram

Police dog squad gets fresh blood

Thiruvananthapuram,Kerala16/12/2019::EMOTIONAL ADIEU: Sophia, a lead dog from Kannur police dog squad, gets an emotional farewell after receiving a medal from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function to induct new members of the Kerala Police K9 Squard and deinduction of retired members at Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Sophia is being carried by her trainer as she is unable to walk.............. :S.Gopakumar/The Hindu   | Photo Credit: S GOPAKUMAR

20 puppies to be trained as sniffers and trackers inducted into the K9 team

As many as 20 puppies to be trained as sniffers and trackers were inducted into the Kerala Police K9 dog squad on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the new arrivals to the squad by presenting them with induction badges.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera and senior police officials were present on the occasion.

The function also witnessed an emotional farewell for 12 dogs that were retiring from service. The Chief Minister presented the canines with de-induction medals to recognise their service.

Belgian Malinois

The newly inducted dogs of the Belgian Malinois, Beagle, Chippipara and Kanni breeds were commissioned into service as part of a drive to strengthen the K9 squad. They will be trained to sniff out explosives and drugs, rescue missing people, and search for evidence at crime scenes as well as to attack and bring down criminals marked by the police.

Belgian Malinois dogs were part of the US special forces assault teams that eliminated dreaded terrorists Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi.

The retired dogs of the K9 squad will spend the evening of their life at the Vishranthi retirement home for dogs at the Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur.

