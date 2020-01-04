Police come under withering criticism

The City police came under withering public criticism on Friday for not yet identifying the vehicle involved in a road accident that injured a mother and child on December 28.

A car had slammed the two-wheeler driven by the mother. Her child was riding up front. The accident occurred at Gandhipuram, near Sreekaryam. The car driver attempted to extricate his vehicle and flee the scene.

However, two motorcyclists stopped him. They persuaded the driver to rush the injured family in his car to the hospital. He agreed to their demand but forced the family out of the vehicle a little away from the accident spot. A passer-by found the woman and child sitting by the roadside crying for help in blood-soaked clothes. He rushed them to the hospital.

The local police had allegedly not come to the scene of the crash or collected evidence despite several calls to various control rooms. They had also not attempted to trace the vehicle.

Reading the family’s plight in a newspaper, chairman of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission Antony Dominic registered a case on his own. He expressed dismay at the police department’s failure to hold the person responsible for the crash and the abandonment of the family accountable to the law.

Action promised

Mr. Dominic has sought a report from the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram, about the incident. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran termed the incident inhuman. He visited the family and promised prompt action.

The incident also triggered intense public criticism of the City police. Residents took to the social media in droves to point out that the police seemed keen on slapping traffic fines but uninterested in helping citizens in distress.

A police officer said a majority of the surveillance cameras in the city remained defunct, effectively blindsiding control room dispatchers and emergency responders.