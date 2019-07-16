Police arrest two more SFI leaders

The Kerala police on Monday arrested two leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in connection with the near-fatal knife attack on Akhil, a University College student and SFI activist, on the campus last Friday.

The arrested are Nazeem, 29, and Sivarenjith, 21. Investigators suspect Sivarenjith to have stabbed Akhil on the chest with a penknife while at least seven other SFI activists held him down.

Investigators said Akhil had a running a feud with Sivarenjith. Both are athletes. Akhil is an accomplished amateur weightlifter in the 75 kg category while Sivarenjith had emerged first in State archery competitions.

Akhil had reportedly earned Sivarenjith’s ire by questioning his credentials as a sportsman. Partly fuelled by personal animosity, Akhil and his friends were openly defiant of the diktats of the SFI unit committee led by Sivarenjith.

During class hours

The police said the accused had stabbed Akhil during class hours in front of an open stage the SFI unit committee had taken over as their office.

An investigator said the final straw in their strained relation was when Akhil rebuffed the direction of unit committee members not to sing in front of the ‘union office’ during one of their routine ‘rounds’ of the campus. The police were yet to recover the pen knife used in the attack or the clothes the suspects wore at the time of the crime.

The police said they had arrested the accused from Kesavadasapuram early Sunday amidst allegations that local CPI(M) leaders had turned the suspects in following negotiations with a senior officer.

Officials said the second accused Nazeem had been a permanent fixture in the college for years. He had repeatedly gained admission to various MA courses to remain active in campus politics. Nazeem is accused in several criminal cases, including attacks on police officers.

The stabbing of Akhil had prompted a spontaneous protest by University College students against the ‘tyranny’ of the SFI on the campus. So far, the police have arrested five of the eight accused persons. Akhil was under intensive care following surgery to staunch internal bleeding.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody till July 30.