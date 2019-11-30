Thiruvananthapuram

POCSO case against SI

He has been absconding since the registration of the case

The Peroorkada police on Friday registered a case against a sub-inspector attached to the State Special Branch (SSB) for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Sajeev Kumar, a member of the bomb detection and disposal squad that functioned under the SSB. He has been accused of molesting the child at her residence and has been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the girl’s family and the accused have been residing at the police quarters in Peroorkada. The child revealed her ordeal to the authorities of the school where she has been studying. Legal action was subsequently initiated against the accused, the police said.

Efforts are on to locate the whereabouts of the accused, who has been absconding since the case was registered.

